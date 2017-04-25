FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz sees FY 2017 FFO I of 23-24 mln euros
April 25, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz sees FY 2017 FFO I of 23-24 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Testified 2016 results show profitable growth and confirm preliminary numbers - dividend proposal of 0.10 euros per share

* First dividend of 0.10 euros for business year 2016 envisaged

* FFO I for 2017 between 23.0 million and 24.0 million euros projected including recently closed transactions

* Plans to continue with its portfolio expansion in 2017 and projects a FFO I between 23 million euros and 24 million euros including already executed transactions

* 2017 outlook: rental income is expected to grow to 42 million euros and 44 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

