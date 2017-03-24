COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford and Schlumberger to form OneStim joint venture
* Weatherford International Plc - Schlumberger and Weatherford will have 70/30 ownership of joint venture, respectively
* Weatherford International Plc - Schlumberger will manage joint venture and consolidate it for financial reporting purposes
* Weatherford International Plc says Weatherford will receive a one-time $535 million cash payment from Schlumberger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury