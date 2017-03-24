March 24 Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford and Schlumberger to form OneStim joint venture

* Weatherford International Plc - Schlumberger and Weatherford will have 70/30 ownership of joint venture, respectively

* Weatherford International Plc - Schlumberger will manage joint venture and consolidate it for financial reporting purposes

* Weatherford International Plc says Weatherford will receive a one-time $535 million cash payment from Schlumberger