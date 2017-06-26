June 26 Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford announces private offering of $250 million of senior notes

* Weatherford International Plc - Launch of a private offering of an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.875% senior notes due 2024

* Weatherford International Plc - New notes will have identical terms, other than issue date, as initial notes

* Weatherford International Plc - New notes and initial notes will be treated as a single class of securities under indenture governing notes

* Weatherford-‍new notes to be issued as additional securities under indenture pursuant to which weatherford bermuda issued $540 million of 9.875% senior notes due 2024​

* Weatherford International - Purpose of offering is to repay amounts outstanding under co's revolving credit facility, give co additional liquidity throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: