5 months ago
BRIEF-Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director

* Krishna Shivram will be departing as interim chief executive officer effective immediately

* William Macaulay has been appointed chairman of board of directors

* Christoph Bausch, Weatherford's EVP and CFO will serve as acting CEO until McCollum assumes role in permanent capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

