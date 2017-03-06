BRIEF-Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director

March 6 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Krishna Shivram will be departing as interim chief executive officer effective immediately
* William Macaulay has been appointed chairman of board of directors
* Says Krishna Shivram will be departing as interim chief executive officer effective immediately
* Christoph Bausch, Weatherford's EVP and CFO will serve as acting CEO until McCollum assumes role in permanent capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: