BRIEF-Perma-Pipe International Holdings appoints senior vice president - Americas
Perma-Pipe International Holdings appoints John Carusiello senior vice president - Americas
March 11 Weatherford International Plc
Weatherford International Plc says in connection with his appointment as CEO, board approved annual base salary of $1.0 million for Mark Mccollum
* Caiterra International Energy Corp announces director resignations