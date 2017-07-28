BRIEF-Weatherford reports second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read
July 28 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc
* Q2 revenue $1.36 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion
* Q2 loss per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 excluding items
* Weatherford International Plc - "believe our industry will remain range bound within this 'medium-for-longer' price level for some time"
* Says until production growth is moderated, "we expect continuous short-term cyclical fluctuations"
* Weatherford International Plc - OneStim(SM)joint venture with Schlumberger on track to close in second half of 2017