FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Weatherford reports second quarter 2017 results
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Business
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Weatherford reports second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Q2 revenue $1.36 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 excluding items

* Weatherford International Plc - "‍believe our industry will remain range bound within this 'medium-for-longer' price level for some time"​

* Says ‍until production growth is moderated, "we expect continuous short-term cyclical fluctuations​"

* Weatherford International Plc - ‍OneStim(SM)joint venture with Schlumberger on track to close in second half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.