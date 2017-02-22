FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Webjet Ltd says Roger Sharp will assume role of chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd

* Roger Sharp, who has been an independent non-executive director since 2013, will assume role of chairman

* don clarke, a non-executive director will continue in his capacity as deputy chairman

* David Clarke, founding managing director of webjet and chairman will retire from board

* board has entered into a consultancy agreement with David Clarke for a two year period

* John Guscic to continue in his role as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

