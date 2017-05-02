UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 WebMD Health Corp
* WebMD reports first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $170 million to $173 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue was $154.1 milllion, compared to $158.6 million in prior year period
* WebMD Health Corp - WebMD reaffirmed its guidance for 2017
* WebMD Health Corp sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $49 million to $51 million
* Q1 revenue view $152.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $719.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.