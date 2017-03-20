FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wecast Network Inc on March 14, co through unit entered into capital increase agreement with Guizhou Sun Seven Stars Technology company
March 20, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wecast Network Inc on March 14, co through unit entered into capital increase agreement with Guizhou Sun Seven Stars Technology company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc:

* Wecast Network Inc - on March 14, co through unit entered into capital increase agreement with Guizhou sun seven stars technology company

* Wecast Network Inc - company will have right to appoint two of gz s three board members, chairman of board and chief executive officer

* Wecast Network Inc - GZSSS will have right to appoint one board member, supervisor and chief financial officer

* Wecast Network - after deal, Guizhou sun seven stars technology trading platform to issue new shares equal to 94.12% of equity to GZSSS for rmb 80 million

* Wecast Network Inc - pursuant to agreement terms, parties to share dividends, other profits of GZ at ratio of 70% to co and 30% to GZSSS - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nXCSCF) Further company coverage:

