BRIEF-Wecast Network reports FY 2016 basic and diluted loss per share $0.72

March 31 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc

* Wecast Network announces Q4 and full year 2016 results

* Wecast Network Inc - basic and diluted loss per share for 2016 was $0.72 as compared to a $0.34 loss per share in in 2015

* Wecast Network - raising full-year revenue guidance form $280 million to $300 million based on current visibility of, and internal projections for, 2017

* Wecast Network Inc - Q1 2017 revenue will be based on approximately 5 weeks of revenue from our new businesses

* Wecast Network Inc - "expect revenues to ramp in Q2, Q3 & Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: