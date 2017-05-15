BRIEF-Wecast Network reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 15 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc
* Wecast Network reports Q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $300 million
* Wecast Network Inc says revenue for three months ending March 31, 2017 was $33.2 million as compared to $1.3 million for same period in 2016
* Wecast Network Inc - reiterating full year top line revenue guidance of $300 million usd
* Wecast Network Inc - "expect gross margins to expand" as the year continues