May 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wecast Network reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc

* Wecast Network reports Q1 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $300 million

* Wecast Network Inc says revenue for three months ending March 31, 2017 was $33.2 million as compared to $1.3 million for same period in 2016

* Wecast Network Inc - reiterating full year top line revenue guidance of $300 million usd

* Wecast Network Inc - "expect gross margins to expand" as the year continues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

