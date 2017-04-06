FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wecast Network says entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd -SEC filing
April 6, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wecast Network says entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd -SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc

* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing

* Wecast Network - pursuant to agreement, SVG WFOE sold, at cost, its entire 5.88 pct equity stake in Guizhou Sun Seven Stars Technology Trading Platform Ltd

* Wecast Network - will not recognize any profit or loss on transaction to sell equity stake in Guizhou Sun Seven Stars Technology Trading Platform Ltd

* Wecast Network - will still have access to RMB 80 million that was previously raised for GZ for purpose of cost reimbursement and other uses - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nIAhMr) Further company coverage:

