BRIEF-Changzhou NRB's share trade to halt pending cooperation with manufacturing company
* Says share trade to halt from July 13 pending announcement on cooperation with manufacturing company
July 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 125-150 percent y/y to 2.4-2.7 billion yuan ($353.60-$397.80 million)
* New subsidiary will be engaged in investment and acquisition, as well as import and export trade