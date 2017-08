Feb 16 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA:

* Q4 revenues of 114.5 million Norwegian crowns ($13.7 million), up 17 pct

* Q4 EBITDA 27.7 million crowns versus 22.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposed dividend of 1.50 crown per share

* Weifa expects to launch Asan in Finland in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

