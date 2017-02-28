BRIEF-Weight Watchers International posts Q4 earnings of $0.20/share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc :

* Reports FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03

* Reports Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.20

* Weight Watchers announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides full year 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $267.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Company's Spanish subsidiary, operating under Entulinea brand, has been unable to reach profitability

* As a result, it has determined it will cease operations of Spanish unit

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S