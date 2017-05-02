Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Weight Watchers International Inc
* Reports Q1 2017 revenue $329 million
* Reports Q1 2017 net revenue up 7.2 percent
* Weight Watchers announces first quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $1.40 to $1.50
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $329.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.