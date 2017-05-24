FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weight Watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche B-2 term loans
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Weight Watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche B-2 term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc

* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans

* Weight watchers international inc says commenced an offer to prepay at a discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche b-2 term loans outstanding

* Weight watchers -on may 24, 2017, company accepted offers with a discount equal to or greater than 3.28% in respect of initial tranche b-2 term loans

* Weight watchers -on may 25, will expend aggregate amount of cash proceeds totaling about $73.03 million plus amount sufficient to pay accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

