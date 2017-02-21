BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors Q4 earnings per share $0.34

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Weingarten Realty Investors:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weingarten Realty Investors - common dividends per share increased 5.5% to $0.385 per quarter

* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 core FFO per share $2.37 - $2.43

* Weingarten Realty Investors - sees FY nareit FFO per share $2.36 - $2.42

* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 same property noi with redevelopments 2.50% - 3.50%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 same property noi without redevelopments 2.00% - 3.00%

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S