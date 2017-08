May 10 (Reuters) - Weis Markets Inc:

* Weis Markets reports Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 sales $852.2 million

* Q1 comparable store sales, adjusting for new year's and easter holiday shift in 2017, increased 1.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)