BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

April 21 (Reuters) - Weiye Holdings Ltd:

* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property

* Total sales consideration shall be approximately rmb26.1 million

* Deal to dispose of 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property Co., Ltd to Henan Tengrun Shangmao Co., Ltd

* Consideration shall be fully satisfied in cash

* Disposal is not expected to have a material impact on co's consolidated earnings per share for financial year ending 31 december 2017