4 months ago
BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 21, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Weiye Holdings Ltd:

* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property

* Total sales consideration shall be approximately rmb26.1 million

* Deal to dispose of 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property Co., Ltd to Henan Tengrun Shangmao Co., Ltd

* Consideration shall be fully satisfied in cash

* Disposal is not expected to have a material impact on co's consolidated earnings per share for financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

