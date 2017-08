March 21(Reuters) - Well Lead Medical Co Ltd :

* Says its hospital investment management unit plans to invest 8 million yuan to set up a Meizhou-based hemodialysis unit

* Says its hospital investment management unit plans to invest 5 million yuan to set up a Zhuhai-based hemodialysis unit

