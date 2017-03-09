March 9 Wellcare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare health plans inc- expects additional interest
expense and financing costs associated with new 5.25% senior
unsecured notes due 2025
* Wellcare health plans inc- additional expenses do not
require co to change 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per
share- sec filing
* Wellcare health plans inc - will incur a one-time loss on
extinguishment of debt of approximately $0.36 per diluted share
* Wellcare health plans inc- one-time charge will be
excluded from co's adjusted earnings per diluted share
* Wellcare health plans- loss of $0.36per share in
connection with redemption, repurchase of outstanding $900
million in principal amount of 5.75% notes due 2020
