May 3 WellCare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.61

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $6.55 to $6.80

* Wellcare health plans inc - is increasing its full-year 2017 adjusted eps guidance to a range of $6.55 to $6.80 from its previous guidance range

* Wellcare health plans-medicare health plans membership was 356,000 members at march 31, 2017, up 9.2 percent compared with march 31, 2016

* Wellcare health plans - medicare health plans membership was 356,000 members at march 31, 2017, and increased by 30,000 members compared with march 31, 2016

* Wellcare health plans inc- medicare health plans premium revenue of $1.1 billion for q1 of 2017 increased 12.4 percent compared with q1 of 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wellcare health plans inc - q1 gaap total premium revenue $3,947 million versus $3,536 million

* Wellcare health plans - medicare pdp membership was 1.1 million as of march 31, 2017, and increased by 74,000 members, or 7.2 percent versus march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wellcare health plans inc - sees fy total gaap premium revenue $16.55 billion to $16.95 billion

* Wellcare health plans inc - sees fy total adjusted premium revenue $16.45 billion to $16.85b billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $16.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wellcare health plans inc - revised 2017 outlook includes acquisitions of universal american and certain assets of php