BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces agreement in principle to settle class action lawsuit regarding retail sales practices

March 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co -

* Wells Fargo announces agreement in principle to settle class action lawsuit regarding retail sales practices

* Settlement amount of $110 million will be set aside for customer remediation

* Wells Fargo had fully accrued for amount of the settlement at December 31, 2016

* Settlement class will include all persons who claim that Wells Fargo opened an account in their name without consent

* Expects settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or that customers were enrolled without their consent

* Wells Fargo & Co - "In order to move forward and avoid continued litigation, wells fargo agreed to this settlement notwithstanding arbitration clause"

* Settlement will include persons who says co enrolled them in product or service without consent from Jan 1, 2009, through date settlement agreement is executed

* Wells Fargo says settlement class will also include persons who says Wells Fargo submitted an application for a product or service in their name without consent