4 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail sales practices
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 21, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail sales practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail sales practices to $142 million, adds accounts as early as May 2002

* Wells Fargo & Co - updated settlement will add $32 million to previous agreement for a total settlement amount of $142 million.

* Says company is working directly with customers to resolve issues through its complaints process

* Wells Fargo & Co - expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions

* Wells Fargo - if co is unable to resolve issues directly, customers who believe they got product or service they did not want offered a free mediation service

* Wells Fargo - expects to resolve claims that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or customers were enrolled in products without consent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

