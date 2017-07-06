July 6 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo forms new stakeholder relations group
* Wells Fargo & Co - investor relations head Jim Rowe
promoted to lead new organization
* Wells Fargo & Co - stakeholder relations will be a part of
company's chief administrative office, led by hope hardison
* Wells Fargo & Co - new stakeholder relations group will
include investor relations (ir), which moves from enterprise
finance & information technology
* Wells Fargo & Co - Rowe is in process of naming a new
director of investor relations
* Wells Fargo & Co - changes are effective immediately
* Wells Fargo & Co - stakeholder relations group will
partner with other groups to build and execute fully-integrated
stakeholder relations program
* Wells Fargo & Co - new stakeholder relations group will
also include corporate communications and government relations &
public policy
