BRIEF-Wells Fargo Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Wells Fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income

* Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue $22 billion

* Wells Fargo & Co - CET 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 11.2 percent at Q1-end versus 10.7 percent at Q4-end

* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly net charge-offs of $805 million, down $81 million

* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly total average loans of $963.6 billion, up $36.4 billion, or 4 percent

* Wells Fargo & Co - return on equity of 11.54 percent at q1-end versus 10.94 percent at Q4-end

* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly net charge-offs were 0.34 percent of average loans (annualized), down from 0.38 percent

* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $698 million from Q4 2016 to $10.7 billion

* Q1 revenue view $22.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wells Fargo & Co - net interest income in Q1 2017 decreased $102 million from Q4 2016 to $12.3 billion

* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.2 billion, compared with $1.4 billion in Q4 2016

* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.87 percent, stable with Q4 2016

* Wells Fargo & Co - as expected, residential mortgage loan originations declined in Q1, down to $44 billion, from $72 billion in Q4

* Wells Fargo & Co - period-end loan balances were $958.4 billion at March 31, 2017, down $9.2 billion from December 31, 2016

* Wells Fargo & Co - expenses in Q1 were elevated compared with last quarter, driven by typically-higher Q1 personnel-related expenses

* Wells Fargo & Co - effective tax rate for Q1 included discrete tax benefits totaling $197 million

* Wells Fargo & Co - company currently expects full year 2017 tax rate to be approximately 30 percent

* Wells Fargo & Co -improvement in oil and gas portfolio, continued improvement in residential real estate, drove a $200 million reserve release in quarter