5 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports February retail banking customer activity
March 20, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports February retail banking customer activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo reports February retail banking customer activity

* Feb total branch interactions down 1% LM, and down 11% YOY

* Says for Feb average consumer and small business deposit balances down modestly LM, but up 6% YOY

* February new consumer credit card applications down 4% LM, and down 0.2 million, or 55%, YOY

* Feb point-of-sale debit card transactions down 2% LM, but up modestly YOY

* Says for Feb primary consumer checking customers of 23.5 million, up modestly LM, and up 1.9% YOY

* Feb customer-initiated consumer checking account closures down 10% on linked month basis and 11% YOY

* Feb point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts of 7.5 million, down 2% LM, but up 4% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

