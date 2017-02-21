FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo terminates employment of four managers in connection with sales scandal
February 21, 2017
February 21, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo terminates employment of four managers in connection with sales scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation

* Employment of four current or former Community Banking senior managers terminated

* Independent investigation is ongoing; findings expected before 2017 annual meeting

* None of the executives will receive bonus for 2016, they will forfeit all their unvested equity awards and vested outstanding options

* Managers in Community Banking who have been terminated are Claudia Russ Anderson, Pamela Conboy, Shelley Freeman, Matthew Raphaelson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

