June 27 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo agrees to sell commercial insurance business to USI Insurance Services

* Says ‍terms of transaction, which is expected to close in Q4, were not disclosed​

* Wells Fargo & Co- WFIS's annual operating results are not material to Wells Fargo

* Wells Fargo & Co - in conjunction with sale of commercial brokerage business, personal insurance business will report into consumer lending