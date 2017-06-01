BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire

June 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo's David M. Carroll to retire

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee​

* Wells Fargo & Co says Carroll will continue in his role until July 1 and remain with company until July 31, 2017 to ensure a smooth transition

* Wells Fargo & co-perry pelos, head of wholesale banking,expects to announce his plans for leadership of wells fargo securities prior to weiss' transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: