6 months ago
BRIEF-Welltower Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.10
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Welltower Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* Welltower reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.10

* Welltower Inc sees FY 2017 normalized ffo in a range of $4.15 to $4.25 per diluted share

* Welltower - expect average blended ssnoi growth of approximately 2 pct to 3 pct in 2017

* Qtrly same store seniors housing operating revpor growth of 4.3 pct versus 4q15

* Welltower - anticipate funding development of approximately $323 million in 2017 relating to projects underway on December 31, 2016

* Welltower - expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share in 2017

* Welltower - expect development conversions during 2017 of about $544 million, which are currently expected to generate yields of about 7.7 pct

* Welltower - we anticipate approximately $2 billion of disposition proceeds at a blended yield of 7.6 pct in 2017

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

