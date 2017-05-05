May 5 Welltower Inc:

* Welltower reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.05

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.15 to $4.25

* Welltower Inc - continue to expect average blended ssnoi growth of approximately 2pct-3pct in 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Welltower inc - continue to anticipate approximately $2 billion of disposition proceeds at a blended yield of 7.6pct in 2017

* Qtrly NAREIT FFO per share $ 0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: