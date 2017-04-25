FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd

* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue 17.57 billion rupees

* Says for FY18, capex is expected to be around INR 7 billion

* Consol PAT after exceptional in march quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees; consol revenue was 16.16 billion rupees

* Says co taken few initial steps for entry into advanced textiles and flooring solutions

* Industry is facing headwinds in terms of raw material,energy cost pressures, rupee appreciation which will keep margins under pressure in FY18 Source text - (bit.ly/2oH56SY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.