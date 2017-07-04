BRIEF-Toyota says June China vehicle sales +10 percent from year earlier
* June China vehicle sales up 10.0 percent from a year earlier to 106,900 vehicles, compared to an increase of 9.6 percent in May
July 4 Welspun India Ltd
* Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co
* Welspun India says "no material findings have come to our notice" Source text: (bit.ly/2tby6qL) Further company coverage:
* June China vehicle sales up 10.0 percent from a year earlier to 106,900 vehicles, compared to an increase of 9.6 percent in May
PRAGUE, July 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czec