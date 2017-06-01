FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - France-based listed investment group Wendel says:

* Says will sell 20 million Saint-Gobain shares which represents about 3.6 percent share capital.

* Frédéric Lemoine, Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board says transaction is in line with Wendel’s strategy to pursue its shift towards unlisted assets.

* Wendel says following transaction it will retain. approximately 2.5 percent in Saint-Gobain’s share capital and 4.5 percent of voting rights.

* Wendel says transaction will grant it additional financial resources to implement its investment strategy for 2017-2020.

* Wendel says BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners of the transaction, while Goldman Sachs is sole global coordinator of transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.