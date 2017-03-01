BRIEF-Wendy's Co says enhances and expands supplier code of conduct

March 1 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co

* The wendy's company enhances and expands supplier code of conduct

* Code includes new requirements for certain suppliers of whole, fresh produce

* Wendys co- supplier code will also require third party reviews related to human rights and labor practices of these suppliers

* Will now add approximately 100 additional suppliers to be covered by code, including all u.s. And canadian contracts managed by qscc

* Wendys co - company is on target to announce specific additional commitments related to antibiotics for pork and beef in 2017.

* Code's provisions apply to all suppliers, however certain sections may be inapplicable to certain suppliers

* Wendys co - company has set a goal to use only certified sustainable palm oil in its north american food products by 2022.

* Wendys- code focuses on aspects including food safety and food ingredients, farm animal health and well-being, human rights and labor practices