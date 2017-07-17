FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital updates on A share offering
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 10:43 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital updates on A share offering

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd

* Hairun is in process of assigning a new authorized representative in relation to A share offering

* Submitted to CSRC an application for voluntary suspension of review process of A share offering on july 4, 2017

* Application for voluntary suspension of review process of A share offering was approved by CSRC on July 13, 2017

* Expects to submit relevant documents to CSRC for resumption of review process of A share offering as soon as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.