July 20 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE BELGIUM COMM VA

* h1 ‍Profit Per Share Eur 2.90 (2016: Eur 2.81)​

* ‍h1 Occupancy Rate Retail 95.7%​

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​25.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​21.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES PER SHARE BETWEEN € 5.65 AND € 5.75 BY THE END OF 2017 (2016: € 5.78).