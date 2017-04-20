BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium Q1 rental income € 12.9 million

April 20 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Belgium

* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)

* For the fiscal year 2016, a gross dividend of € 5.10 (net dividend € 3.57) per share is attributed

* Q1 fair value of investment property portfolio – including development projects – decreases to € 818.7 million (31 dec 2016: € 819.8 million)

* Over 2017 there will be no contribution to the net result from core activities by adding new development projects

* Management company expects for the full year, a net result from core activities slightly below the level of 2016.

* In the first quarter 2017, the shopping centres’ epra-occupancy rate slightly decreases to 95.6% (31 december 2016: 95.9%).

* In the first quarter 2017, the shopping centres' epra-occupancy rate slightly decreases to 95.6% (31 december 2016: 95.9%).

* Offices epra-occupancy rate decreased from 90.9% at 31 dec 2016 to 90.6% at 31 march 2017