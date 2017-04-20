FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium Q1 rental income € 12.9 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium Q1 rental income € 12.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Belgium

* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)

* For the fiscal year 2016, a gross dividend of € 5.10 (net dividend € 3.57) per share is attributed

* Q1 fair value of investment property portfolio – including development projects – decreases to € 818.7 million (31 dec 2016: € 819.8 million)

* Over 2017 there will be no contribution to the net result from core activities by adding new development projects

* Management company expects for the full year, a net result from core activities slightly below the level of 2016.

* In the first quarter 2017, the shopping centres’ epra-occupancy rate slightly decreases to 95.6% (31 december 2016: 95.9%).

* Offices epra-occupancy rate decreased from 90.9% at 31 dec 2016 to 90.6% at 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.