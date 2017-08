May 23 (Reuters) - WESC AB (PUBL):

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES SEK 34.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 38.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING LOSS SEK 11.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LONG-TERM GOALS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL SALES GROWTH OF 15 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT.