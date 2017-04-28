FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft names Todd Renehan CEO
April 28, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft names Todd Renehan CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc-

* Wesco Aircraft names Todd Renehan CEO and Alex Murray president and COO; David J. Castagnola retires

* Renehan also has been appointed to board of directors as a class i director

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc sees q2 net sales of $364.6 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - preliminary financial information for fiscal 2017 q2 net income of $17.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

