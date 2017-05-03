BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
* Wesdome announces first quarter 2017 financial results and commencement of Kiena Exploration ramp
* Q1 revenue C$20.1 million versus C$13.3 million
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly basic income per share $ 0.01
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 15,162 ounces versus 8,036 ounces in Q1 2016
* 2017 production guidance remains at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces
* Qtrly AISC per ounce on production basis of $1,474 or US$1,113, a decrease of 39% over Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.