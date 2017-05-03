May 3 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome announces first quarter 2017 financial results and commencement of Kiena Exploration ramp

* Q1 revenue C$20.1 million versus C$13.3 million

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly basic income per share $ 0.01

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 15,162 ounces versus 8,036 ounces in Q1 2016

* Qtrly basic income per share adjusted $0.01

* 2017 production guidance remains at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces

* Qtrly AISC per ounce on production basis of $1,474 or US$1,113, a decrease of 39% over Q1 2016