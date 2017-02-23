BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update

* Qtrly gold production of 11,887 ounces versus Q4 2015 production of 13,570 ounces

* Wedsome Gold- In 2017, expect production to range between 52,000 - 58,000 ounces at operating costs between C$1,030 - C$1,130 per ounce

* Qtrly basic income per share adjusted C$0.02

* Qtrly basic income per share C$0.02

* Qtrly revenue $22.1 million versus $23.6 million

* All figures in C$

