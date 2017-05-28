FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces Anthony Gianotti as the next CFO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces Anthony Gianotti as the next CFO

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd

* ‍announced three senior executive appointments as part of group's leadership transition next financial year.​

* Anthony Gianotti will be next wesfarmers chief financial officer

* ‍Gianotti will be next wesfarmers chief financial officer, succeeding finance director Terry Bowen, who will step down later this year​

* Gianotti will become group's deputy CFO, effective 1 july 2017​

* David Baxby has been appointed managing director of industrials division, effective august 2017

* Michael Schneider, has been promoted to managing director, Bunnings Group, replacing John Gillam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.