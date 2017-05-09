FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-West Corporation to be acquired by certain funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management for $23.50 per share in cash
May 9, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-West Corporation to be acquired by certain funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management for $23.50 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - West Corp:

* West Corporation enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by certain funds affiliated with apollo global management for $23.50 per share in cash

* Proposed transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.1 billion, including net debt

* West Corp - following transaction west will become privately held company, shares of West's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market

* West Corp - West board of directors has unanimously approved agreement with apollo funds

* As a condition to transaction, West has agreed to suspend payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately

* Concludes broad strategic review process initiated in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

