an hour ago
BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 9:19 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for ‍approximately $430 million​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - ‍Intends to finance acquisition with cash on hand, available lines of credit​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Also ‍intends to finance acquisition with new five-year $200 million credit facility​

* West Fraser Timber - ‍Annual synergies of approximately $10 million are anticipated to be achieved within three years as a result of this transaction​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - ‍To acquire operations of Gilman Companies from Howard Gilman Foundation and other shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

