BRIEF-West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets

Nov 3 (Reuters) - West High Yield Resources Ltd
* West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets
* West High Yield Resources Ltd - Gryphon Enterprises does not have financial resources to complete proposed deal without third party funding
* West High Yield - if transaction contemplated by deal is not completed, co intends to continue ongoing efforts to secure mining and rock quarry permits
* West High Yield Resources Ltd - "company is in discussions regarding when its shares will resume trading"