FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets
Sections
Featured
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
Cyber Risk
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 10:11 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - West High Yield Why Resources Ltd

* West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets

* West High Yield Resources Ltd - ‍Gryphon Enterprises does not have financial resources to complete proposed deal without third party funding​

* West High Yield - ‍if transaction contemplated by deal is not completed, co intends to continue ongoing efforts to secure mining and rock quarry permits​

* West High Yield Resources Ltd - ‍ “company is in discussions regarding when its shares will resume trading”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.