BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 West Marine Inc
* West Marine reports fiscal year 2016 net income of $6.5 million, up 44% compared to 2015, 2016 earnings per share of $0.26
* Q4 loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $129.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 2 percent
* West Marine Inc says expects pre-tax profits to be up from $11.6 million in 2016 to a range of $13.0 to $16.0 million in 2017
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 1.0% versus Q4 2015
* FY2017 revenue view $714.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.