CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of economic data
June 30 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of monthly gross domestic product data.
June 30 West Marine Inc
* West Marine - if Rising Tide is unable to secure financing, merger is terminated as result, Rising Tide will pay co termination fee of $17 million - SEC filing
* West Marine Inc - if merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances, co will pay Rising Tide termination fee of $11 million Source text - bit.ly/2uqu2jZ Further company coverage:
* Gold down 2 pct in June and 0.4 pct in Q2 * Gold still up 8 pct in H1 after strong start to year * Silver worst Q2 performer, down 9 pct; palladium up 5.6 pct * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, June 30 Gold eased on Friday to stay on track for its first monthly loss this year, as hints from leading central banks that the era of easy money may be coming to a close pushed bond yields higher. The